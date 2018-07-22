Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Starting in right field Sunday
Goodrum is starting in right field and batting second in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Goodrum continues to showcase his defensive versatility, as he's made starts at all four infield positions and in both of the corner outfield spots this season. With the Tigers giving Ronny Rodriguez a longer look at second base recently, Goodrum could continue to see regular time in the outfield. The 26-year-old has a .758 OPS this season with nine home runs and seven steals, and his ability to fill multiple positions makes him an intriguing fantasy option in many formats.
