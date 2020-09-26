Goodrum went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Royals.
Goodrum hit a double in the seventh inning, then stole third base and came home on an Eric Haase sacrifice fly. That got the Tigers within a run, but they couldn't tie the game. Goodrum si slashing a paltry .179/.257/.338 with six steals, five homers, 19 RBI and 14 runs scored in 41 contests.
