Goodrum went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Royals.

Goodrum walked and stole second in the fourth inning, but couldn't come around to score. The 29-year-old had seven steals last season, but hadn't attempted one in 14 games prior to Friday. He's slashing .200/.286/.360 with two home runs, three RBI and seven runs scored across 56 plate appearances in 2021.