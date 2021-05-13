Goodrum went 0-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Royals.

Goodrum walked in his first plate appearance and later came around to score for the Tigers' first run of the game. The 29-year-old walked for a second time again in the eighth and eventually stole second for his fifth stolen base of the year. Goodrum is slashing .245/.327/.418 with four home runs, 10 RBI and 16 runs scored but is striking out an alarming 40 percent of the time. His plate production will continue to be minimized if he can't fix his strikeout numbers moving forward.