Goodrum went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the White Sox.
Goodrum hasn't done much offensively this season, batting just .223 with a .643 OPS, though at least he's been able to provide 10 stolen bases in 13 attempts. The 29-year-old reached double figures in both steals and home runs in 2018 and 2019, so he could offer a nice mix of speed and power the rest of the way, though he figures to remain a drain on batting average for fantasy managers, as he's never batted better than .248 in a season.