Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Swipes bag, notches hit vs. Cardinals
Goodrum went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Sunday in the loss to St. Louis.
Goodrum stole his 12th base of the season in the season finale, although the Tigers would fall 5-2. He's been seeing the ball well over his past 10 games, going 12-for-36 with three home runs and four RBI. Goodrum has also totaled three stolen bases over that stretch. Through 120 games this season, the 26-year-old owns a .236/.312/.430 batting line with 16 home runs and 45 RBI.
More News
-
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: On bench Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Scores three times in win•
-
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Blasts 16th home run•
-
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Homers in second straight game•
-
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Collects four hits, game-winning home run•
-
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Rare day off Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...