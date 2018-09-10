Goodrum went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Sunday in the loss to St. Louis.

Goodrum stole his 12th base of the season in the season finale, although the Tigers would fall 5-2. He's been seeing the ball well over his past 10 games, going 12-for-36 with three home runs and four RBI. Goodrum has also totaled three stolen bases over that stretch. Through 120 games this season, the 26-year-old owns a .236/.312/.430 batting line with 16 home runs and 45 RBI.

