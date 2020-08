Goodrum went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

Goodrum has struggled in almost all offensive aspects this season -- he is hitting a paltry .188 overall -- but he has provided some value with five home runs, 15 RBI and four steals. Nonetheless, it's hard to have much confidence in the utilityman's output given his trouble making contact. In 96 at-bats this season, he has struck out 40 times.