Goodrum is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Goodrum heads to the bench after starting in three of the Tigers' last four games. The 29-year-old won't necessarily be a mainstay in the lineup against tough right-handers like the Twins' Kenta Maeda, but Goodrum looks like he could be Detroit's top leadoff option against left-handed pitching. He capitalized on the matchup with southpaw J.A. Happ in Tuesday's 4-3 win, going 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored.