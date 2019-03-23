Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Tallies three more hits
Goodrum went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves.
Goodrum has been locked in this spring, as he's slashing .354/.404/.563 through 48 at-bats with a pair of home runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases. The 27-year-old figures to have an everyday role this season for the Tigers, and he could provide some nice value as a cheaper option in fantasy leagues.
