Goodrum went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3, 10-inning win over the Twins.

Batting leadoff for the first time this season, Goodrum did a good job of setting the table for the Tigers. Regular No. 1 hitter Robbie Grossman shifted to sixth in the order with Minnesota starting a lefty in J.A. Happ. This could be a regular alignment for Detroit, particularly if Goodrum continues to have success against southpaws.