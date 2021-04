Goodrum went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Monday's loss to the Royals.

Goodrum came into the game just 3-for-26 in the previous eight contests, though he does now have hits in two straight games and four of the last five. The 29-year-old could use a multi-hit game to really break out of his slump, as he last recorded two or more hits back on April 15.