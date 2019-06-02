Goodrum went 2-for-5 with a triple, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Braves.

It was another good game for the Georgia native, who has seven hits in 10 at-bats so far in his return home, including two doubles and two home runs. Goodrum's season slash line is now up to .234/.318/.415, which is similar to the .245/.315/.432 line he finished with in 2018.