Goodrum (groin) did some running drills Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

He is not expected to be able to return this season, although McCosky says Goodrum wants to make it back, even if it's only for a couple games. He was doing quick starts and sprints in the outfield as he ramps up activity. Given the fact he may not make it back this season, it makes little sense to roster Goodrum in most redraft leagues.

