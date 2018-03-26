Goodrum was told that he made the Tigers' Opening Day roster Sunday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Goodrum signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers in November after spending eight seasons in the Twins' organization. The 26-year-old can fill in anywhere in the infield or outfield. He put up a respectable .265/.309/.425 line in 499 plate appearances for Triple-A Rochester last season, with 13 homers and 11 steals. That moderate power-speed combo could be useful in deep leagues if an injury opens up unexpected playing time.