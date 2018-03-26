Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Will make Opening Day roster
Goodrum was told that he made the Tigers' Opening Day roster Sunday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Goodrum signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers in November after spending eight seasons in the Twins' organization. The 26-year-old can fill in anywhere in the infield or outfield. He put up a respectable .265/.309/.425 line in 499 plate appearances for Triple-A Rochester last season, with 13 homers and 11 steals. That moderate power-speed combo could be useful in deep leagues if an injury opens up unexpected playing time.
More News
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.