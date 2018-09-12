Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Will miss time with leg contusion
Goodrum will miss at least a few games with a deep leg contusion, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Goodrum was pulled from Wednesday's game against the Astros after colliding with left fielder Christin Stewart chasing a foul ball. He evidently suffered an injury serious enough to cause him to miss a few games, though a precise timeline is not yet clear. The Tigers will likely call up an added infielder for depth while he remains out.
