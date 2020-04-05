Goodrum is working out and hitting off a tee at a facility he built at his Atlanta-area home while MLB play is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Goodrum and a few family members constructed the home baseball facility a few years ago, and it's become an increasingly valuable resource for him as he's unable to use team facilities. "I wasn't planning for something like this," he said. "I was just investing in my career." The ultra-versatile 28-year-old recorded 12 home runs and 12 steals in 112 games last season, and he might be boosting his eventual 2020 production through the work he's been able to do while play is suspended.