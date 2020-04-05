Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Working out at home
Goodrum is working out and hitting off a tee at a facility he built at his Atlanta-area home while MLB play is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Goodrum and a few family members constructed the home baseball facility a few years ago, and it's become an increasingly valuable resource for him as he's unable to use team facilities. "I wasn't planning for something like this," he said. "I was just investing in my career." The ultra-versatile 28-year-old recorded 12 home runs and 12 steals in 112 games last season, and he might be boosting his eventual 2020 production through the work he's been able to do while play is suspended.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Dozier
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Sano
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...