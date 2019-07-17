Goodrum was diagnosed with a bruised right pinky finger after X-rays came back negative Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Goodrum was scratched from the lineup after taking a groundball off his hand during batting practice, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury. The 27-year-old seems unlikely to be available off the bench Wednesday but it's unclear if he's expected to miss any additional time.

