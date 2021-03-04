Mazara turned in a full workout Thursday and is completely cleared after having been delayed by visa issues at the start of spring training, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Mazara rejoined the Tigers earlier this week after resolving his immigration status and passing all COVID-19 intake tests. The Tigers eased Mazara back into drills over his first couple of days in camp, but now that he's put in a full workout that included live batting practice, his spring debut should be coming soon. McCosky speculates that Mazara could make his first appearance in Grapefruit League play as soon as Sunday against the Blue Jays.