Mazara (abdomen) will play in Game 1 of Triple-A Toledo's doubleheader Friday and could be activated from the injured list as early as Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The 26-year-old joined Toledo for the rehab assignment Tuesday and is on the cusp of rejoining the Tigers. Mazara will talk with manager A.J. Hinch after Game 1 on Friday to determine whether he's ready to be activated or if the outfielder requires another rehab game or two at Triple-A.
