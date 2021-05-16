Mazara went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning win over the Cubs.
Mazara has been a bit sluggish since returning from an abdomen injury on May 8, as he came into Saturday just 2-for-14 in his past four games. Perhaps the two-hit effort, his first since April 13, will help get the 26-year-old going at the plate. He should remain the top option in right field for the Tigers and see plenty of playing time.
More News
-
Tigers' Nomar Mazara: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Tigers' Nomar Mazara: Reinstated, starting•
-
Tigers' Nomar Mazara: Could return this weekend•
-
Tigers' Nomar Mazara: Will begin rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Nomar Mazara: Expected back second week of May•
-
Tigers' Nomar Mazara: Not facing lengthy absence•