Mazara went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning win over the Cubs.

Mazara has been a bit sluggish since returning from an abdomen injury May 8, as he came into Saturday just 2-for-14 in his past four games. Perhaps the two-hit effort, his first since April 13, will help get the 26-year-old going at the plate. He should remain the top option in right field for the Tigers and will see plenty of playing time.