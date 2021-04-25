Tigers general manager Al Avila said Sunday that he expects Mazara (abdomen) to return from the 10-day injured list around May 9, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Mazara is currently rehabbing the left abdominal strain at the Tigers' spring training facility in Lakeland, Fla., but he'll soon report to the team's Triple-A affiliate in Toledo to continue his recovery program. Before activating him, the Tigers want Mazara to play in at least a couple games for Toledo, which begins its season May 4. In the meantime, Victor Reyes and Robbie Grossman should pick up most of the starts in right field for Detroit.