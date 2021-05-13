Mazara is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Since being reinstated from the injured list Saturday, Mazara had started in three games, going 1-for-12 with a triple and two walks. The lefty hitting Mazara will take a seat with a southpaw (Daniel Lynch) on the mound for Kansas City, opening up a spot in the outfield for JaCoby Jones.