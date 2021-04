Mazara went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Astros.

Mazara took Houston starter Jake Odorizzi deep in the fourth inning with a runner on, which was the outfielder's second long ball of the season and one of five hit by the Tigers in their 8-2 win. Mazara has been able to earn steady playing time so far, though he may hit the bench whenever Detroit faces left-handed starters.