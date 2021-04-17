Mazara (abdomen) isn't expected to miss much more than 10 days, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Mazara was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left abdominal strain Thursday. While manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday that Mazara will miss more than the minimum of 10 days, the Tigers' skipper said that he doesn't expect that the right fielder will be out much longer than that, depending on how the injury responds. Victor Reyes and JaCoby Jones should continue to see increased playing time in the outfield while Mazara is sidelined.