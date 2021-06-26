site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Nomar Mazara: Not starting Game 1
Mazara isn't starting Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Astros.
Left-hander Frambar Valdez will start for Houston in Saturday's matinee, so Mazara will retreat to the bench. Robbie Grossman will shift to right field while Eric Haase starts in left.
