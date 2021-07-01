site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Nomar Mazara: Not starting nightcap
RotoWire Staff
Mazara is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Cleveland.
Mazara doubled and scored a run in Game 1, but he'll retreat to the bench against lefty Logan Allen to start the nightcap. Daz Cameron gets the nod in right field and will bat fifth.
