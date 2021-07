Mazara is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

The 26-year-old fails to crack the lineup for a third consecutive day. It's a bit surprising that Mazara's not starting Sunday, as he's gone 2-for-5 with a homer and a double in his career against Lucas Giolito, Detroit's opponent for the afternoon contest. Robbie Grossman gets the start in right field, with Akil Baddoo shifting to left field and Daz Cameron playing center.