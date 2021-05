Mazara is not in the lineup Sunday against the Royals.

As was the case Friday, Mazara will take a seat with Kansas City sending out a left-handed starter in Kris Bubic. The Tigers will send out Eric Haase, JaCoby Jones and Robbie Grossman from left to right in the outfield. Expect Mazara to reenter the lineup the next time a righty toes the rubber for the opposition.