Mazara went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

Mazara might have ended with just one knock, but he made the most of it -- he scored both Niko Goodrum and Miguel Cabrera with his second double of the season in the bottom of the first. The 26-year-old outfielder has hit safely in back-to-back games for the fourth time this season but is yet to record a hitting streak of three or more contests.