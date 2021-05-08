Mazara (abdomen) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Saturday against the Twins.
Mazara played in a rehab game for Triple-A Toledo on Friday, and he'll play right field and bat fifth for the Tigers on Saturday. Outfielder Victor Reyes was sent down by Detroit in a corresponding move.
