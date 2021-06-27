Mazara is serving as the designated hitter and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the Astros.

After starting in right field in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, Mazara will get a break from the field Sunday with Miguel Cabrera out of the lineup and the DH spot open. Mazara should remain the team's primary right fielder for now, but with the Tigers looking to find more time for youngsters Akil Baddoo and Daz Cameron with Robbie Grossman and Eric Haase also in the mix, the Detroit outfield is starting to look more crowded.