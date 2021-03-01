Tigers manager AJ Hinch confirmed Monday that Mazara has arrived as the team's spring training facility in Lakeland, Fla. after resolving his visa issues, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Mazara is still awaiting the results of his COVID-19 intake testing, but assuming he's negative for the virus, he should be able to begin working out with the club as soon as Tuesday. The outfielder will likely need to put in at least a few workouts before the Tigers clear him for Grapefruit League action, but he still has plenty of time to get himself ready for Opening Day. The 25-year-old is competing for with Robbie Grossman, JaCoby Jones, Victor Reyes and Christin Stewart for an everyday role in the outfield.