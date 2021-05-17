Mazara will sit against lefty Yusei Kikuchi and the Mariners on Monday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Mazara has started just twice against a lefty this season, so it's no surprise to see him on the bench here. Robbie Grossman shifts to right field in his absence, with Eric Haase starting in left.
