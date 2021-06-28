Mazara is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Cleveland, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Even with a right-hander (Eli Morgan) on the mound for Cleveland, the lefty-hitting Mazara will cede his spot in right field to the righty-hitting Daz Cameron. Considering Mazara is on an expiring contract and has supplied a .221/.290/.351 slash line (77 wRC+) against right-handed pitching this season, the 34-44 Tigers could look to prioritize the development of longer-term assets like Cameron at his expense as the season unfolds.