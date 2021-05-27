Mazara is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Cleveland.

Mazara is often held out of the lineup when the Tigers oppose left-handed pitching, but he'll take a seat Thursday with a right-hander (Shane Bieber) twirling for Cleveland. The decision to bench Mazara versus a righty could hint that the 26-year-old is nearing the end of his leash as a lineup regular. Over 89 plate appearances in his first season in Detroit, Mazara is getting on base at a meager .270 clip while providing only four extra-base hits (two home runs, one triple and one double).