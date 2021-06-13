site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Nomar Mazara: Sitting against southpaw
Mazara is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
As is often the case, Mazara will take a seat against left-hander Carlos Rodon in the series finale. Eric Haase will move to left field with Robbie Grossman shifting to right field Sunday.
