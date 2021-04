Mazara is starting in right field and batting sixth in Saturday's game against Cleveland.

Mazara served as the designated hitter in Thursday's season opener, but with Miguel Cabrera getting the DH nod Saturday, Mazara will take to the field, which bumps Victor Reyes to the bench. This is a good development for Mazara, as it looks like he's worked his way into an everyday role to begin the season. He may cede some starts to Reyes against left-handed pitchers, however.