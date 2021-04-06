Mazara is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Mazara started in each of the Tigers' first four games, going 4-for-13 with a home run and three RBI. With the Tigers facing off against a southpaw (J.A. Happ) for the first time this season Tuesday, the lefty-hitting Mazara will take a seat as manager A.J. Hinch stocks up on some extra right-handed bats. Robbie Grossman will shift over to Mazara's usual spot in right field, while utility man Niko Goodrum picks up a start in left.