site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-nomar-mazara-takes-seat-vs-southpaw | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Nomar Mazara: Takes seat vs. southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mazara is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Mazara will sit against left-hander Dallas Keuchel. Niko Goodrum will shift to left field as Zack Short takes over at shortstop.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read