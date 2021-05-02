Mazara (abdomen) is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo when their season begins Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Mazara is expected to play Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday for the Mud Hens before being reevaluated for a possible return to the majors, manager A.J. Hinch noted. The outfielder last appeared for the Tigers on April 14. He's slashing .237/.275/.395 with two home runs across 12 games so far this season.