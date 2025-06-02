The Tigers activated Meadows (arm) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Meadows missed the first 60 games of the season while recovering from a nerve issue in his throwing arm. The 25-year-old outfielder played six rehab games, going 7-for-27 with one home run and an 8:6 K:BB. While the Tigers might ease him into everyday duties following a long layoff, Meadows projects to be the team's primary center fielder for the remainder of the season. He's starting in center field and batting leadoff in Monday's game versus the White Sox.