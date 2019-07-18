Tigers' Parker Meadows: Big game in return
Meadows (undisclosed) went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Low-A West Michigan's win over Beloit on Wednesday.
Batting leadoff for the Whitecaps, the 19-year-old Meadows established a new career high for hits in a game. He was making his return after missing several games following a collision in the outfield last weekend. The younger brother of Rays outfielder Austin Meadows, Parker is still batting just .234/.318/.337 for the season and seems likely to play out the rest of the year with West Michigan.
