Meadows went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers.

Meadows has really been scuffling to start the season, as he's still batting just .077, and the outfielder had started to see his playing time dip a bit. He was moved down to eighth in the order Wednesday, and perhaps a lower lineup spot could help take some pressure off. Meadows has the talent to get rolling, though fantasy managers will want to see the 24-year-old string together a few more good games before feeling too confident.