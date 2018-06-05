Tigers' Parker Meadows: Lands with Tigers in second round

The Tigers have selected Meadows with the 42nd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Yes, Meadows is the younger brother of Austin Meadows, and while bloodlines are great, he's not nearly the caliber of amateur prospect that his big brother was. That said, there is a case he might have more upside than Austin, he just comes with significantly more risk. A 6-foot-4, 195-pound prep outfielder from Georgia, Meadows has plus raw power from the left side and is a plus runner underway, although there's a decent chance that plus speed is gone by the time he is big-league ready. A lot teams have serious questions about Meadows' hit tool, as those same long levers that lead to the big raw power will likely also lead to a lot of strikeouts and a potentially low batting average. One of the big selling points is that Meadows has the defensive tools to handle center field or right field, which will put a little less pressure on his bat.