Meadows appears likely to be Detroit's everyday center fielder to begin 2024, with Riley Greene (elbow) shifting to a corner spot, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The team likes what Meadows gives them defensively in center, so Greene, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery, will probably play most days in right. Offseason addition Mark Canha will then probably take left, with Matt Vierling and Akil Baddoo around to provide depth. Meadows flashed some potential as a rookie in 2023, notably swiping eight bags in 37 games. However, he'll need to improve upon his .699 OPS if he wants to make a larger fantasy impact in his first full season.