default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Meadows is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Meadows started both of the last two days upon his activation from the 60-day injured list, but he will begin Wednesday's contest on the bench as the White Sox send lefty opener Jared Shuster to the bump. The left-handed-hitting Meadows is unlikely to be used in a strict platoon, but manager A.J. Hinch will probably pick spots to rest the outfielder as he eases back into action. Javier Baez will man center field and bat eighth Wednesday.

More News