Meadows is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Meadows started both of the last two days upon his activation from the 60-day injured list, but he will begin Wednesday's contest on the bench as the White Sox send lefty opener Jared Shuster to the bump. The left-handed-hitting Meadows is unlikely to be used in a strict platoon, but manager A.J. Hinch will probably pick spots to rest the outfielder as he eases back into action. Javier Baez will man center field and bat eighth Wednesday.