The Tigers announced Sept. 18 that Meadows (arm) has been taking part in a hitting progression at the team's spring training facility in Florida, MLB.com reports.

Meadows doesn't appear to be a realistic candidate to return from the 60-day injured list for the Tigers' final series of the season, but he could be in store for something close to a normal offseason. The 26-year-old outfielder slashed just .250/.308/.333 with three stolen bases, three runs and two RBI over 39 plate appearances with Detroit before hitting the shelf after sustaining a fractured left radius bone in his left arm and concussion during an on-field collision April 9.