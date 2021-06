Meadows (undisclosed) began a rehab assignment Tuesday at Low-A Lakeland. He served as Lakeland's designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in a 2-1 win over Fort Myers.

Meadows remains on High-A West Michigan's 7-day injured list, but he'll likely rejoin the affiliate within the coming days once he picks up a start in the outfield at the Low-A level. The 21-year-old had been sidelined for just under three weeks with the unspecified injury before returning to action Tuesday.