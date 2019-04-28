Meadows has three stolen bases and an inside-the-park home run though 17 games with Low-A West Michigan.

The .243/.293/.357 slash line is less promising for Meadows, but the athletic 19-year-old is making up for it somewhat with his wheels. Scouts have questioned Meadows' hit tool, so the next step in his development will be to make more regular contact so he can utilize his speed on the bases more often.